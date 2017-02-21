WEATHER BLOG: 10 Is The Magic Number

February 21, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

By a factor of ten degrees. That is what I find interesting about the current weather forecast. Lemme explain.

Yesterday 64°. Today 54°. Tomorrow back to 65°. Then on Thursday, and Friday darn close to the mid 70’s. A factor of 10°. And at night were are doing a temperature jump up, and down, by 10 yesterday, today, and tonight also. I am not numerologist, I just find it interesting.

We will be adding the word HUMID to the forecast as we move into those mid 70’s Thursday, and Friday. And you will be hearing about a pretty big snowfall too. That will be happening in the eastern upper planes  states. No effect here but we will be watching video, and hearing the word SNOW, for the first time in a while.

Hearing HUMID, and feeling it too. Doesn’t that sound interesting to hear in February? Yep!

MB!

