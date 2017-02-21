Weather Blog: Above Average Temps, Cloudy Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will definitely be more clouds around Tuesday compared to Monday. We are also cooler because of that, along with an easterly component to our wind.
Highs will make it into the mid 50s later in the afternoon. That’s cooler than Tuesday, but still well above average for this time of year.
There could be a sprinkle around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. And with the clouds, the night will be milder than Monday night with lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday, the temps will begin to climb again. Look for highs in the mid 60s and then we will be back up into the 70s by Thursday and Friday!
