You Can Help Name The Maryland Zoo’s Baby Giraffe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo needs your help naming their newest big bundle of joy.

Born two weeks ago, the female giraffe calf wants your help.

It’s the first time in 20 years a giraffe has been born at the zoo, so it’s very important to have the community’s input in naming her.

There are six names to choose from, selected by the Giraffe House animal care team members. They are:

Imara (ee MAH rah) – which means strong, resolute in Swahili

Safara (sah FAR ah) – a name of African origin which means fire

Willow – willow trees are slender and graceful, like the newborn calf

Ruby – because she’s a rare and precious gem

Opal – a name from Sanskrit literally meaning “jewel”

Dottie – because she has a dark dot positioned just above each hoof

You have until Thursday at 8 a.m. to make your selection, here: www.marylandzoo.org/giraffename.

