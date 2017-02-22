10-Year-Old Gets Heroism Certificate From The City For Saving Stepmom’s Life

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Look up the word “Hero” and you’ll find it’s a person who is admired for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.

As Mike Schuh reports, that description fits 10-year-old Logan Wilks, a 3rd grade student at Leithwalk Elementary.

In a few weeks, Tonya and Russia Caver will celebrate their first year of marriage. They’ll get to do that because of their 10-year-old son, who saved Tonya’s life two weeks ago, on Feb. 7.

“I felt like an elephant was standing on my chest,” she says. She was having an acute asthma attack.

At the time, she was the only adult in the house with two children; Logan and his 3-year-old stepsister.

Logan called 911. Tonya was revived in the ambulance.

Today, he got a certificate of heroism from Mayor Catherine Pugh and Fire Chief Niles Ford for his quick thinking in a crisis, which saved his stepmother’s life.

Tonya says she sent a text to him when she recovered.

“Logan, thank you for everything,” it said. “I love you, you’re a true hero, you saved the day.”

His reply? “No biggie.”

He was similarly cool after being acclaimed at city hall.

“It hurts my cheekbones,” he said about smiling for the cameras.

His moms tell WJZ that they’re taking him out tonight for a milkshake to celebrate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook