Amazon Will Take $8.62 Off Your $50 Purchase Today

February 22, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Amazon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is offering a special sale today to celebrate its score in annual Harris Poll on corporate reputation.

So if you’ve been stocking up your wish lists, now’s a good day to hit the check out button.

The discount is $8.62 on $50 or more purchases.

Amazon’s celebrating with that particular discount because the company was given a score of 86.27 and first place in the 2017 Harris Poll Corporate Reputation Rankings.

The rating was an all-time high for the company.

The offer doesn’t apply to everything, but just give it a try.

The code BIGTHANKS will trigger the discount.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia