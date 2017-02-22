Amazon Will Take $8.62 Off Your $50 Purchase Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is offering a special sale today to celebrate its score in annual Harris Poll on corporate reputation.
So if you’ve been stocking up your wish lists, now’s a good day to hit the check out button.
The discount is $8.62 on $50 or more purchases.
Amazon’s celebrating with that particular discount because the company was given a score of 86.27 and first place in the 2017 Harris Poll Corporate Reputation Rankings.
The rating was an all-time high for the company.
The offer doesn’t apply to everything, but just give it a try.
The code BIGTHANKS will trigger the discount.
