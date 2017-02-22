CAIR Asking For ‘Pro-Diversity’ Posters To Be Displayed

February 22, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: CAIR

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education to allow “pro-diversity” posters to be displayed in classrooms, after school administrators asked teachers to take down posters they said were anti-Trump.

CAIR says they are calling on the Board “to uphold free speech,” and instruct administrators at Westminster High School to allow the display of pro-diversity posters.

RELATED: Teacher Asked To Remove ‘Anti-Trump’ Diversity Posters

The posters – designed by artist Shepard Fairey – feature Muslim, African-American and Latina women and “were put up by teachers at the school to promote inclusivity and diversity,” according to CAIR.

Administrators deemed the posters anti-Trump and said the teachers who put them up were taking a political stance against the President.

According to school officials, school policy prohibits teachers from trying to sway students.

 

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia