CAIR Asking For ‘Pro-Diversity’ Posters To Be Displayed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education to allow “pro-diversity” posters to be displayed in classrooms, after school administrators asked teachers to take down posters they said were anti-Trump.
CAIR says they are calling on the Board “to uphold free speech,” and instruct administrators at Westminster High School to allow the display of pro-diversity posters.
RELATED: Teacher Asked To Remove ‘Anti-Trump’ Diversity Posters
The posters – designed by artist Shepard Fairey – feature Muslim, African-American and Latina women and “were put up by teachers at the school to promote inclusivity and diversity,” according to CAIR.
Administrators deemed the posters anti-Trump and said the teachers who put them up were taking a political stance against the President.
According to school officials, school policy prohibits teachers from trying to sway students.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook