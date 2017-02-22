CineBistro Debuts Friday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A night out for a dinner and a movie is forever changed with a new addition to the Rotunda in Baltimore.

CineBistro, which offers dinner and drinks inside the movie theater, opens its doors this Friday in Hampden. Marcus Washington has a behind the scenes look at this experience.

It’s a true 21 and older experience and a movie theater with a twist.

“We’re bringing people back to the movies because of the experience we create,” says Matt Russell, regional operations director for CineBistro.

So long are the days of a movie accompanied by popcorn or nachos along with a carbonated beverage.

“Fine wines, crafted cocktails, think about all the things you would want to have at a fine dining restaurant, but also, we show first run movies,” says Russell.

“This isn’t just about getting food to you. This isn’t just about watching a movie, but we’re here to serve. We are here to provide hospitality,” says Fred Myers, vice president of Cobb’s Theaters.

“So we provide our service time, we take care of you, we make sure we bring everything and make sure you’re comfortable, you have everything, but once the light go down, we disappear,” says Russell.

“You’re going to see it, touch it, drink it, feel it, sit in it, you’re going to view it, feel it all,” says Myers. “Today you’re going to have a tremendous experience with us.”

The options are ripped from the menu of your favorite restaurant.

The theaters are unique; they’re are smaller seating, more intimate, seating anywhere from 80 to 100 people. But they still provide the same big movie experience. It’s the same size as you would see in a theater that seats between 300 to 400 people.

“They have a resolution equal to 4 times you HD TV you may have at home,” says operations technician Nelson Rains.

Shows typically sellout two to three days in advance, so reserve the exact seat you want. Purchase the tickets online or you can come in and use a machine.

CineBistro opens to the public on Friday. People attending a movie will get their parking validated for up to 6 hours.

