Civil Aviation Group Creates Memberships for Drone Pilots

February 22, 2017 4:37 PM
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — An advocacy group for civil aviation is spreading its wings to welcome drone pilots.

The Frederick-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said in a statement Tuesday it’s creating new membership options for what it calls “remote pilots” of unmanned aircraft.

President Mark Baker says drone pilots are looking for a trusted source to help them learn about regulations and issues, protect their licenses and get the most out of flying.

The Federal Aviation Administration created a drone registration system this year, and began issuing commercial drone pilot licenses in August.

 

 

