Driver Killed When Car Crashes Head-On Into Tractor Trailer

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a driver was killed when their car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer in Cecil County.
The agency said in a news release that the crash occurred about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 1 in Rising Sun. Troopers say a Honda Civic crossed the center line and crashed into a Peterbilt tractor trailer.
Police say the driver of the Civic was pronounced dead at a Delaware hospital. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.
Troopers say they found suspected methamphetamine in the Civic. The crash is under investigation.
