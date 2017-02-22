Father Convicted in Brain-Injury Death of 2-Month-Old Girl

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the brain-injury death of his 2-month-old daughter.
The panel delivered the verdict Wednesday against 23-year-old Kyle Poindexter of Cresaptown after a four-day trial. Poindexter faces the possibility of more than 70 years in prison at his sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled.
Poindexter’s girlfriend had left their daughter Avery Poindexter in his care last April while she went to work. Police say Poindexter asked neighbors for help later that day, saying the child had stopped breathing, but he couldn’t explain the bruises on her head and face.
The state medical examiner’s office concluded the girl died from multiple brain injuries and ruled the death a homicide.
