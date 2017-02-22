Father Convicted in Brain-Injury Death of 2-Month-Old Girl

February 22, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Infant Death, Western Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the brain-injury death of his 2-month-old daughter.

The panel delivered the verdict Wednesday against 23-year-old Kyle Poindexter of Cresaptown after a four-day trial. Poindexter faces the possibility of more than 70 years in prison at his sentencing, which hasn’t been scheduled.

Poindexter’s girlfriend had left their daughter Avery Poindexter in his care last April while she went to work. Police say Poindexter asked neighbors for help later that day, saying the child had stopped breathing, but he couldn’t explain the bruises on her head and face.

The state medical examiner’s office concluded the girl died from multiple brain injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia