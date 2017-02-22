Looney’s Pub Shut Down for ‘Multiple Inspection Violations’

February 22, 2017 8:15 PM
Filed Under: Canton, Looney's Pub

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Looney’s Pub in Canton was shut down after multiple inspection violations, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The Department said:

“If an establishment cannot immediately fix the problems on site at the time, it must shut down until the violations are corrected. The City Health Department is working with Looney’s to reopen in ‘a timely manner,” but there is no scheduled date for reopening at this time.”

