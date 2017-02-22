Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Worker During Royal Farms Robbery Arrested

February 22, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Pepper spray, Royal Farms Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police say he pepper sprayed an employee before robbing a Royal Farms store earlier this month.

Andre Thomas Duffie faces charges for the robbery of the Royal Farms located in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd., in Aberdeen.

Police say the robbery happened on February 6, when Duffie went into a restricted area of the store. He is then accused of pepper spraying an employee, before stealing a number of cigarette cartons.

Duffie was arrested Tuesday, by the Howard County Police Department.

