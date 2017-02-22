Man Who Shot Up Maryland Hotel Room Faces Sentencing

February 22, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Hotel Room Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A California man faces the possibility of 45 years in prison for shooting up a western Maryland hotel room in an incident that sent bullets flying through occupied rooms nearby.

56-year-old Edward Schneider of Los Molinos, California, is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday afternoon in Hagerstown. He pleaded guilty in November to one count each of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. Prosecutors dropped 15 other counts, including methamphetamine possession.

Hagerstown police arrested Schneider in March at a Hampton Inn. Investigators say two of the four shots tore through nearby rooms, missing the occupants and exiting through outside walls.

Police say they found Schneider in his room, hiding behind a bed with a loaded handgun.

