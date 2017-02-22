NASA Finds System Containing 7 Earth-Like Planets Around Single Star

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope has spotted the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star.

It’s about 40 lightyears, or 235 trillion miles, from Earth.

The discovery was published Wednesday in the journal Nature, and announced at a news briefing at NASA Headquarters in D.C.

Three of these planets are within “the habitable zone,” the area around a parent star where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water, the space agency says.

The discovery sets a new record for greatest number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.

All of these seven planets could have liquid water under the right atmospheric conditions, but the chances are highest with the three in the habitable zone.

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

