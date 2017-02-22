Ocean City Ranks In TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches List

February 22, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland has ranked #10 in the 2017 Travelers’ Choice list of the top 25 beaches in the United States.

The only beaches to rank ahead of Maryland’s main beach town were in Florida and Hawaii!

They are:

1. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
2. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
3. Saint Pete Beach, Florida
4. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
5. Panama City Beach, Florida
6. Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Florida
7. Pensacola Beach, Florida
8. St. Augustine Beach, Florida
9. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu, Hawaii

See the full list HERE.

