Orioles Share 2017 Spring Training Opening Day Plans

February 22, 2017 12:12 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles shared their plans for Opening Day of the 2017 Spring Training season on Sunday, February 26, when the Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium.

All fans in attendance will receive a 2017 Spring Training schedule magnet, additionally, the first 1,000 female fans in attendance will receive a Birds of Paradise flower, courtesy of Beneva Flowers.

Athletic Director of Sarasota County Middle Schools Bethany King will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, while Sarasota Middle School seventh-grade student Michelle DiPuma will perform the national anthem before the game and “God Bless America” prior to the seventh-inning stretch.

During pre-game ceremonies, each club’s manager and starters will be introduced and recognized along the first and third base foul lines. Reserve players and uniformed personnel will join the starters along both foul lines.

Opening Day Times (Gates Open at 11:05 a.m.; 10:50 a.m. for season plan holders)

10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Orioles Batting Practice
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pirates Batting Practice
1:05 p.m.  Play ball!

 

Tickets for the Orioles Spring Training home opener are still available and can be purchased at the ticket box office at Ed Smith Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the seven years since the Orioles moved Major League Spring Training to Sarasota, more than 765,000 fans have enjoyed Orioles games at Ed Smith Stadium.

