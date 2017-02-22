Police Release Photos Of Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect

February 22, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: PNC Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has released photos of an attempted bank robbery suspect and is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the suspect.

The attempted bank robbery happened back on January 28, at the PNC Bank located in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way, in Columbia.

Police say the suspect went up to a teller, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled before the teller gave him any money.

Police investigated, and found that the suspect does not appear to be responsible for any other bank robbery cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia