Police Release Photos Of Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has released photos of an attempted bank robbery suspect and is offering a $1,500 reward for information on the suspect.

The attempted bank robbery happened back on January 28, at the PNC Bank located in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way, in Columbia.

Police say the suspect went up to a teller, implied he had a weapon, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled before the teller gave him any money.

Police investigated, and found that the suspect does not appear to be responsible for any other bank robbery cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook