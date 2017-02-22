Protesters Interrupt Meeting To Ask Hogan To Speak Out Against Trump

February 22, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Governor Larry Hogan, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters interrupted the weekly Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis to call on Governor Larry Hogan to speak out against the Trump administration.

Three people cut in during the meeting, and were then escorted from the State House Wednesday.

Police barred the protesters from returning until after the session concluded.

Gov. Hogan did respond to the criticism, and defended his record, saying, “I feel like I’m speaking out for my constituents every single day. I will continue to do so, but I think that people elected me to do a job here in Maryland, which we’re focused on. I didn’t run for president and they didn’t hire me to protest every day against everything they do in Washington.”

Hogan refused to support Trump in the general election, and publicly announced he voted for his father.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia