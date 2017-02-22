Protesters Interrupt Meeting To Ask Hogan To Speak Out Against Trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters interrupted the weekly Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis to call on Governor Larry Hogan to speak out against the Trump administration.
Three people cut in during the meeting, and were then escorted from the State House Wednesday.
Police barred the protesters from returning until after the session concluded.
Gov. Hogan did respond to the criticism, and defended his record, saying, “I feel like I’m speaking out for my constituents every single day. I will continue to do so, but I think that people elected me to do a job here in Maryland, which we’re focused on. I didn’t run for president and they didn’t hire me to protest every day against everything they do in Washington.”
Hogan refused to support Trump in the general election, and publicly announced he voted for his father.
