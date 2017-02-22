Report: Zach Britton Has Potential Oblique Injury

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Zach Britton has been showing symptoms of a potential oblique injury, according to MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli.
The two-time All-Star will not be pitching in the intrasquad game because the Orioles don’t want to “take any chances.”
“I don’t think it’s anything serious. It was more just soreness in an area that I don’t normally get soreness. And it’s so early in camp I figured maybe take a day or so, treat it and see how I feel,” Britton told
Buck Showalter and the coaches will be monitoring Britton over the next few days.
The Orioles’ closer, who was a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities last season, finished his second All-Star season in 2016 with 0.54 ERA in 67 innings.