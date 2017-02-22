Roch Kubatko Says Joey Rickard Will Have To Earn A Roster Spot

Roch Kubatko talks Britton oblique injury, the latest trades and how the outfield will shake out for the Orioles this coming season.

Zach Britton did not play in the intrasquad game today because they are now watching him closely for oblique soreness to avoid any further injury. He expressed some concern Monday after practice. However, Roch says, “we’ll make a big deal out of it, even if it isn’t because ‘you never under play an injury.'”

Another player that is under consideration is Joey Rickard. Rickard missed the end of last season, and now the team has a few players that are of a similar skill set. So does Roch believe Rickard has a spot on the team or does he have to prove himself?

“He had a great spring, and he was a guy who probably would have been hitting lead off for them had he stayed healthy. But they’ve got twelve outfielders in camp, so it’s getting a little crowded. It’s competition. Rickard will compete…but defensively I think he’s better than what he showed. He doesn’t have a spot waiting for him, he’ll have to earn it,” said Kubatko.

Tune in to hear the full interview below: