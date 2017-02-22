SodaStream Recalls Carbonating Bottles Due To Bursting Hazard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The SodaStream company is recalling some of its carbonating bottles due to the potential for bursting.

According to the recall notice by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.

This recall involves SodaStream one liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. Only bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label are included in the recall. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online at http://www.amazon.com and http://www.sodastream.com from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carbonating bottles and contact SodaStream for a full refund.

Call SodaStream USA toll-free at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit them online at www.sodastream.com and click on the recall at the top of the page.

