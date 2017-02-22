Teacher Asked To Remove ‘Anti-Trump’ Diversity Posters

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) –A Carroll County high school is causing controversy after administrators asked teachers to take down posters displayed in their classrooms.

According to the Carroll County Times, some classrooms at Westminster High School displayed “We the People” posters that depicted Latina, Muslim and African-American women in the same red, white and blue style of the “Hope” election posters for Barack Obama.

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the Hope posters and the diversity posters, told CNN in January that those three groups could be “the most feeling that their needs would be neglected in a Trump administration.”

But the non-profit that helped create the posters widely, The Amplifier Foundation, calls its We the People campaign “a nonpartisan campaign dedicated to igniting a national dialogue about American identity and values through public art and story sharing.”

Examples of "We the People" posters #WestMinster HS teachers were asked to take down because they were perceived as "anti-Trump" by admin. pic.twitter.com/QWKUf0TryF — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 22, 2017

Administrators deemed the posters anti-Trump and said the teachers who put them up were taking a political stance against the President.

According to school officials, school policy prohibits teachers from trying to sway students.

A Carroll County School spokeswoman said teachers could display political posters if it is the part of the curriculum, but must show both sides and not support one side over the other.

Sarah Wack, a 2012 graduate of Westminster, has started a GoFundMe page to print free t-shirts that display the same images for students to wear. She says the students who choose to participate will wear the shirts on March 1. The balance will be donated to The Amplifier Foundation, the organization that commissioned the art work that was created by Shepard Fairey.

