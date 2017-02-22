WEATHER BLOG: Warm Weather Not Getting Old

Hi Everyone!

Well now, as predicted, we are up by 10° from this time yesterday morning, and this afternoon that factor of 10° will come true again. Yesterday 54°. Today 64°. And tomorrow. Actually for the next 3 days the low to mid 70’s. This will never get old to me. To others though……………..you’d be surprised.

I posted a temperature graphic on my personal social media page yesterday, and a good friend responded with, ” I WANT SNOW DAMMIT!” I have another friend who, responding to that same graphic, asked for just one snow fall. Actually begged.

Usually it is a teacher who comes up to me, and in good natured conversation, mention they would like a snow day. Others though mention snow as a matter of economics. Folks who plow, work for State Highways, (and such), would like that bump in the paycheck. Can’t blame them. My point here is there are always two sides to every story, and before we tell Winter to walk, and not let the door hit it in the ***, do understand that is not a unanimous feeling.

But in the meantime to paraphrase Jimmy Buffett, with this mild feeling around, ” ‘Boat drinks’, boys in the band are ordering “boat drinks!” Yep, some fruit and an umbrella on the top of a glass make for a good happy hour these day’!

MB!