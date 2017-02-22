Woman Arrested For Shooting On MTA Bus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting a 21-year-old man during an argument on an MTA bus over the weekend.
Keara Peterson, 24, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, gun violations, and reckless endangerment for the shooting.
Police say the shooting occurred on February 18, following an altercation between Peterson and a 21-year-old man while the two were riding the #27 MTA bus.
RELATED: Police: Man Shot During Argument On MTA Bus
Peterson is accused of shooting the man in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, and police say he’s expected to be okay.
Authorities investigated, determined that Peterson was a suspect in the case. She was arrested on Tuesday.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook