Baltimore Ravens Team Up With Light City For Innovation Challenge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City returns to Baltimore Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 8, 2017. This year, accompanying the festival during the day is Labs@LightCity, a six-day innovation conference that brings together national innovators and thought leaders across six key industries.

The Baltimore Ravens recently announced their partnership with the festival in the form of the Baltimore Ravens Innovation Challenge at Light City during Labs@LightCity.

The Baltimore Ravens Innovation Challenge at Light City is a live pitch competition where six startup companies will present their ideas in front of a panel of judges to win a year-long marketing package valued at $200,000 from the Baltimore Ravens.

Applications are now being accepted from Baltimore City and Baltimore County-based startups. Applications are available on www.lightcity.org and can be found here.

The finalists will pitch to a live audience of attendees and a panel of judges featuring investors, Baltimore Ravens personnel and members of the startup and innovation communities. The winning company will receive a one year in-stadium marketing and advertising package from the Baltimore Ravens with an approximate value of $200,000.

The package includes LED Signage at M&T Bank Stadium, digital advertisements on the Ravens’ website, print advertising in the Ravens Yearbook and Ravens Gameday publications and exposure at RavensWalk, Ravens Training Camp and the Ravens Flock Festival.

Eligible companies must be based in Baltimore City or Baltimore County with a revenue of under $5 million and demonstrate a unique approach to its market, product or service.