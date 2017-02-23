Fatal Shooting in Baltimore, 3rd Multi-Victim Shooting of the Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are responding to a double shooting in the 3700 block of Reisterstown Road where one victim has died.
This incident is the third multiple victim shooting of the day.
RELATED: 3 Shot in East Baltimore; 1 in Wheelchair Shot in Head
RELATED: 3 Hospitalized, Including 2 Teens, After Broad Daylight Shooting In Brooklyn
A witness told WJZ he heard gunshots and saw two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook