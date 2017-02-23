Fatal Shooting in Baltimore, 3rd Multi-Victim Shooting of the Day

February 23, 2017 7:28 PM By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police are responding to a double shooting in the 3700 block of Reisterstown Road where one victim has died.

This incident is the third multiple victim shooting of the day.

RELATED: 3 Shot in East Baltimore; 1 in Wheelchair Shot in Head

RELATED: 3 Hospitalized, Including 2 Teens, After Broad Daylight Shooting In Brooklyn

A witness told WJZ he heard gunshots and saw two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Ava-joye Burnett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia