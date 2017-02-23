Gov. Hogan Sits Down With WJZ To Discuss Trump, Legislative Agenda

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is taking heat for not speaking out against some of President Donald Trump’s controversial plans.

At the State House in Annapolis, Gov. Hogan invited WJZ’s Mary Bubala into his office to speak out on a range of issues, including President Trump.

The interview comes just a day after activists distrupted a Board of Public Works meeting to demand he does more to counter President Trump’s policies.

[Reporter: “You didn’t vote for Donald Trump, you did not campaign for Donald Trump, but yet there are people who want you to do more. Should you do more and say more about some of his controversial proposals?”]

“Some people think I should yell and scream and try to get involved in issues that I can’t control, but I’m not going to and I don’t think that’s what people want me to do,” said Gov. Hogan.

Instead, Hogan says he’s focused on bringing change to Maryland.

[Reporter: “Governor, what is your number one priority this legislative session?”] “It’s hard to narrow it down to one,” said Hogan.

The governor’s legislative agenda before the 2017 legislative session adjourns on April 10 includes:

Jobs bill that would create thousands of jobs using corporate incentives

Ethics reforms for lawmakers in Annapolis

Repealing what he calls the “road kill bill”

“Unfortunately there was bad legislation that was passed that will kill 66 of our 73 most important highway projects across the state, and we are really working to get that repealed,” said Hogan.

And the governor is hoping a third time is the charm for his bill re-drawing congressional districts through an independent commission.

“If [there’s] ever a chance, it would be this year. I know some of the more partisan Democratic folks who want to keep these districts the way they are,” said Hogan. “I think they are afraid I’m going to be the governor drawing the lines after the next election, so they are saying maybe we should go with the non-partisan re-districting.”

There is Democratic opposition to that bill – and Democrats say the governor’s chances of repealing the “road kill bill” is dead on arrival.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook