Looney’s Pub in Canton Reopens After Failed Health Inspection

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Looney’s Pub in Canton has reopened after being forced to close down by the Baltimore City Health Department this week.
The Baltimore Sun reports the pub reopened at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after being closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Looney’s was closed for critical violations, including “improper food handling, improper hand washing, improper cold and hot holding temperatures, improper food storage, rodent and insect infestation, and general unsanitary conditions,” according to the health department.
