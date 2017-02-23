Man, Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For AA Co. Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man and woman accused of a shooting in Anne Arundel County.
Richard Brendoff and Sheyenne Potter both face charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, and weapon charges.
The shooting happened on February 20, in the 1300 block of Tenbrook Dr. in Odenton.
Responding officers found a man just outside the front door of a home, who had been shot.
Police immediately began investigating, and identified Brendoff and Potter as suspects. They were arrested Wednesday afternoon.
