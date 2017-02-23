Man, Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For AA Co. Shooting

February 23, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man and woman accused of a shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Richard Brendoff and Sheyenne Potter both face charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, and weapon charges.

The shooting happened on February 20, in the 1300 block of Tenbrook Dr. in Odenton.

Responding officers found a man just outside the front door of a home, who had been shot.

Police immediately began investigating, and identified Brendoff and Potter as suspects. They were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia