Maryland Man Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Maryland man is accused of raping a 14-year-old victim.
Troy Allen Hoover has been charged with first and second-degree rape, along with sex abuse of a minor. He is currently being held on no bond.
The investigation into Hoover began Wednesday, after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Child Advocacy Center for a reported rape.
Authorities say the 14-year-old said the rape happened on February 18, at Hoover’s home.
No further details have been released at this time.
