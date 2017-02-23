Maryland Man Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old

February 23, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Child Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Maryland man is accused of raping a 14-year-old victim.

Troy Allen Hoover has been charged with first and second-degree rape, along with sex abuse of a minor. He is currently being held on no bond.

The investigation into Hoover began Wednesday, after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Child Advocacy Center for a reported rape.

Authorities say the 14-year-old said the rape happened on February 18, at Hoover’s home.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia