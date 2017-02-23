Maryland Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Named Willow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new female giraffe that was born just weeks ago at the Maryland Zoo has been named Willow.

The name was announced during a ceremony Thursday at the zoo.

RELATED: First Giraffe Born At The Maryland Zoo In More Than 20 Years

The zoo asked for the public’s help to name the giraffe, and received 26,311 votes, with Willow getting 32 percent of them.

The choices were from the following:

Imara (ee MAH rah) – which means strong, resolute in Swahili

Safara (sah FAR ah) – a name of African origin which means fire

Willow – willow trees are slender and graceful, like the newborn calf

Ruby – because she’s a rare and precious gem

Opal – a name from Sanskrit literally meaning “jewel”

Dottie – because she has a dark dot positioned just above each hoof

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook