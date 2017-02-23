Maryland Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Named Willow

February 23, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: baby giraffe, Willow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new female giraffe that was born just weeks ago at the Maryland Zoo has been named Willow.

The name was announced during a ceremony Thursday at the zoo.

The zoo asked for the public’s help to name the giraffe, and received 26,311 votes, with Willow getting 32 percent of them.

 

The choices were from the following:

Imara (ee MAH rah) – which means strong, resolute in Swahili
Safara (sah FAR ah) – a name of African origin which means fire
Willow – willow trees are slender and graceful, like the newborn calf
Ruby – because she’s a rare and precious gem
Opal – a name from Sanskrit literally meaning “jewel”
Dottie – because she has a dark dot positioned just above each hoof

