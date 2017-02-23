‘Nashville’s Music Row Comes To The Ballpark’ Returns On March 17

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year, the Baltimore Orioles will host “Nashville’s Music Row Comes to the Ballpark” – an exclusive, on-field performance at Ed Smith Stadium – on Friday, March 17.
Every dollar raised at the charity event will benefit the Library Foundation for Sarasota County’s early childhood literacy programs and the Music Health Alliance.
The performances will begin at 8:15 p.m. showcasing a cross-section of Nashville’s vast songwriting community.
Performers will include:
- Liz Rose, GRAMMY Award and American Country Music Award-winning songwriter
- Laura Veltz, GRAMMY nominated co-writer, and one of the top songwriters in Nashville
- Jimmy Robbins, award-winning country radio hit songwriter
- Ryan Beaver, one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” according to Rolling Stone
- Emerging Nashville writer Margaret Valentine
- Country singer and songwriter, Jenae Cherry (whose husband is Orioles pitcher Brad Brach)
Following the pre-show activities, Rose, Veltz, Robbins, Beaver, and Valentine will perform in a country-style songwriter round, a concept made famous in Nashville and seen on the hit television show Nashville.
Each year, the Orioles also host an “Arts in the Ballpark” series at Ed Smith Stadium. The upcoming “Arts in the Ballpark” events include “Big Band Jazz through the Decades,” on April 22, when the Jazz Club of Sarasota will perform at Ed Smith Stadium and “Hits and Home Runs,” the fourth annual outdoor Pops performed by the Sarasota Orchestra on May 12 and 13.