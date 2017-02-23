Police: Man Fatally Shot After Disagreement

February 23, 2017 10:30 AM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside a Frederick apartment after a disagreement.

Frederick Police said in a statement that the incident began inside an apartment on West South Street on Tuesday night and continued outside. As the altercation escalated, police say 62-year-old Richard Harriday displayed a handgun and shot 28-year-old Zachary Winters once in the upper body. Police say both men lived on the block where the shooting happened.

Police say Harriday fled to a garage and locked himself inside for about two hours before surrendering.

Online court records show Harriday has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related gun charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia