Police: Man Fatally Shot After Disagreement

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside a Frederick apartment after a disagreement.
Frederick Police said in a statement that the incident began inside an apartment on West South Street on Tuesday night and continued outside. As the altercation escalated, police say 62-year-old Richard Harriday displayed a handgun and shot 28-year-old Zachary Winters once in the upper body. Police say both men lived on the block where the shooting happened.
Police say Harriday fled to a garage and locked himself inside for about two hours before surrendering.
Online court records show Harriday has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related gun charges.
