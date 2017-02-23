Report: Facebook, MLB May Stream One Major-League Game Per Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Streaming sports games over social media became a thing in 2016.
Last year, we saw the NFL and MLB broadcast games for free over Twitter. Now, Facebook wants in on the action.
Per a Reuters report, Facebook is in advanced talks with MLB to stream one game per week.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has goals to reach a younger audience. “Having the games available for free over social media should, in theory, help expose younger viewers to the game — and could help develop a new wave of fans,” said Manfred.