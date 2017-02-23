Student Held After Bringing Gun To His High School

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say a student who brought a handgun to his high school has been taken into custody.

Officer Jennifer Peach said in a phone interview that the student brought the handgun to Perry Hall High School Thursday morning. Peach says the boy didn’t point the weapon at anyone or threaten anyone with it, but was showing it off to other students.

A student told the school resource officer, who took the gun from the youth.

Peach says the teen was taken into custody and likely will be charged.

In 2012, a student shot and critically injured another student in Perry Hall High School’s cafeteria. The 15-year-old shooter was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in the crime.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)