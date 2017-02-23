Teen Arrested For Swastika Graffiti Cases, Burglary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old accused of painting swastikas in Baltimore County has been charged in connection with six graffiti cases and another burglary case in the Towson and Cockeysville areas.

The Baltimore County Police Department began their investigation back on January 26, after three different cases of graffiti were reported. In the following week, three more graffiti incidents were reported to police.

In most of the cases, the suspect had painted a swastika as part of the graffiti.

Detectives got surveillance video of one of the cases, and along with information from the public, were able to identify the suspect responsible for the graffiti.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Police were also able to link the teen suspect with a burglary at Graul’s Wine and Spirit Shop on January 30.

The graffiti cases were at the following locations:

January 25:

St. Pius School in the 6000 block of York Road = a swastika was painted on a dumpster and graffiti was painted on the backboard of a basketball hoop

Valley Fields Park South in the 8500 block of Wellington Way – a swastika and graffiti was painted on the sidewalk and the front of the restroom building

The 600 block of York Road – a swastika was painted on a resident’s driveway

The 1800 block of Landrake Road – a swastika and graffiti was painted on the front and side of a resident’s vehicle

January 27:

The 500 block of Woodbine Avenue – graffiti was painted on the side of a resident’s vehicle

February 1:

The Baltimore County Human Resource Building on Allegheny Avenue – graffiti was painted on the side of the building

