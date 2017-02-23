Terps have more questions than answers heading down the stretch

Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon stood at the podium after his team fell at home to Minnesota 89-75 Wednesday night. He tried to hide his disappointment after another poor second half performance but his face told another story and it can be summed up in one word: Frustration.

Turgeon watched as his team struggle defensively in the second half as the Golden Gophers scored 55 points but for a second straight game the offense went into hibernation at the worse possible time. Minnesota held the Terps to 40% shooting in the second half including 4-15 from beyond the arc.

The Maryland Freshmen trio of Anthony Cowan, Kevin Huerter, and Justin Jackson shot a combined 10-33 from the field while the teams best player, Melo Trimble, shot 4-12 after shooting 21-35 in the last two outings. Trimble finished with 11 points. Reserve forward Ivan Bender led Maryland with 15 points.

The Terps out-rebounded Minnesota 42-36, they assisted on 22 of 30 made baskets, committed just 10 turnovers, and got 31 points from their bench but the team gave up a season high 89 points and allowed the Gophers to shoot 50% from the field for the game.

“Tonight, we just didn’t have it,” said Turgeon. “We’ll try to figure it out.”

The Terps are simply running out of chances to figure things out. There is only three games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament but there seems to be more questions than answers.

Greg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland mens and womens basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter gregwatkins830