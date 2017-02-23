The Ravens May Cut Dennis Pitta To Help The Salary Cap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rumors have been swirling that the Baltimore Ravens might release tight end Dennis Pitta to alleviate some stress on the salary cap.

The Ravens have the fifth-worst cap space in the league right now and are expected to make a few moves before the start of free agency on March 9 in an effort to free up salary. One of those moves may be releasing Pitta.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, if Dennis Pitta doesn’t agree to a lower salary, the Ravens would have to make him a post-June 1 cut to get the best possible financial result for the team.

Pitta agreed to a $4 million pay cut last year because he didn’t play in 2015 after having two hip surgeries and wanted the chance to play again. In 2016, Pitta led all tight ends last season with 86 catches, but only averaged 8.5 yards per catch.

If they kept him, Baltimore would be paying the sixth-highest base salary for a tight end in 2017. But is this something Pitta would be willing to accept after having a career year?

The rest of the Ravens’ tight-ends group is filled with prospects such as Benjamin Watson, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, Crockett Gillmore and Darren Waller.