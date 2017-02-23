Thousands Rally in Annapolis Amid City Schools Budget Shortfall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says she will announce a funding plan Monday that will help close the city school district’s $130 million budget shortfall, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Pugh made the announcement while speaking to a crowd of Baltimore students, parents and teachers in Annapolis on Thursday night. They protestors rallied at Lawyers Mall, near the State House and governor’s mansion, to push for more state funding for City schools.
Organizers with the Baltimore Education Coalition estimated that about 2,000 people attended the event.
The school system’s funding has declined due to multiple reasons, including a drop in student enrollment and an increase in the city’s wealth on paper, even though some new developments don’t pay full property taxes due to tax-financing agreements, the Sun reports.
