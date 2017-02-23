WEATHER BLOG: Smell Of Spring In The Air

Hi Everyone,

Took the dog for a nice walk yesterday. It seems, where I was, that everyone else did too. I go to a beautiful park in Baltimore County. Lots of woodland, wetland, and ball fields. I point this out because I could smell the Earth. You know that smell, musty if you will. Normally it is the smell of late March. I am also sure I caught the scent of ‘floral.” That would be a bit extraordinary. BUT I have seen more than a few posts about flowering plants beginning to bloom. And not just from friends “down South.” Two posts from this area too.

We know a cool down is on the way early next week and that will be addressed tomorrow until then ENJOY today and tomorrow. 73° this afternoon. And a TGIF high of 74°. Make sure to get some “me time” in. Get out in that fresh and warm air. It’s good for the soul. Of man and beast alike!

Did I just call my 18 pound Shi Tzu a beast? She’d probably groove on it! LOL!

MB!