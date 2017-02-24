Anne Arundel Co. Police Investigate Fatal Hit-And-Run In Odenton

February 24, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department

Odenton, Md. (WJZ) Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident at Conway Road and Patuxent Road in Odenton.

Police say that based on their preliminary investigation, one car was going southbound, but failed to stay right of center, going over the median and struck and killed a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say that the driver of the car involved fled the scene, but now say the subject who fled from the scene is in custody. Road remains closed for the crash investigation.

