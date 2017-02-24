Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Serial Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man connected to robbing several Hanover and Severn businesses.

On Thursday, police say Patrick Michael Reynolds entered Dunkin Donuts located at 1348 Ashton Road in Hanover and implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

After receiving the money he fled on foot.

Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence and arrested him. The victim from the robbery positively identified the suspect as Reynolds.

Police believe he robbed the same Dunkin Donuts before with other locations:

1/24/17 Michael’s 7665 Arundel Mills Blvd., Hanover

1/24/17 Dunkin Donuts 1348 Ashton Rd., Hanover

1/24/17 7-Eleven 500 Donaldson Ave., Severn

2/7/17 Dunkin Donuts 1348 Ashton Rd., Hanover

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect’s vehicle and residence and the suspect was placed under arrest.

Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook