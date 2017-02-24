Baltimore Brigade To Hold Open Tryouts Sunday

Baltimore (WJZ) – Baltimore’s newest football team is getting ready to start their inaugural season, and you could be a part of it.

Baltimore’s Arena Football team, The Brigade, will be holding open tryouts this Sunday at Banner Field in Locust Point.

Prove yourself. Sign up for Brigade tryouts today. 🔗: https://t.co/hVxAQ1Yxpa pic.twitter.com/Ug9qyhGoPJ — Baltimore Brigade (@BMOREBRIGADE) February 21, 2017

re Sun, one participant will receive an invitation to the team’s training camp. Brigade head coach Omarr Smith and his staff will conduct the combine portion of the tryout including a 40-yard dash, short shuttle and broad jump, as well as individual position and group specific drills.

Participants can pre-register online for a discounted $75 fee or register the day of the tryout for $100. Participants will recieve a Brigade combine T-shirt at the event.

The combine runs from 9 am – 2:30 pm.

