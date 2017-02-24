City Police Find a Loaded Handgun in a Backpack

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered marijuana and a loaded gun Wednesday after approaching a vehicle behind homes in 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.
Officers came upon two men sitting inside a 2002 Acura and watched one of the guys pull a backpack close to his body, according to police.
Marijuana, which was about 7 grams, was in plain sight police say. One of the guys admitted to owning the backpack, where police found a loaded .38 caliber revolver.
20-year-old Jawuan Atkinson was arrested and transported to Central Booking. He was charged with various handgun violations and possession of marijuana.
He was given $30,000 bail.
