City Police Find a Loaded Handgun in a Backpack

February 24, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered marijuana and a loaded gun Wednesday after approaching a vehicle behind homes in 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.

Officers came upon two men sitting inside a 2002 Acura and watched one of the guys pull a backpack close to his body, according to police.

Marijuana, which was about 7 grams, was in plain sight police say. One of the guys admitted to owning the backpack, where police found a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

5200 reisterstown road City Police Find a Loaded Handgun in a Backpack

20-year-old Jawuan Atkinson was arrested and transported to Central Booking. He was charged with various handgun violations and possession of marijuana.

He was given $30,000 bail.

