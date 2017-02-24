Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a man suspected of attempted first-degree murder at a Hip Hop Chicken parking lot.

Sunday, police responded to the restaurant in the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road after a 27-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

He told officers he was shot at Hip Hop Chicken in the parking lot.

After interviewing witnesses and viewing video footage, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

Thursday, detectives arrested 29 year-old Brian Hawkins at his home in the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue.

Hawkins has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various handgun violations.

Hawkins is now at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

