Maryland Correctional Officer Charged with Raping Girl, 14

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state correctional officer is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl who told police he had been sexually abusing her for eight years.
The 38-year-old defendant is being held without bail, pending a bond review hearing Friday afternoon.
Court records say the man is related to the girl. The Associated Press is not naming him to avoid indirectly identifying her. The AP generally does not identify sexual assault victims.
Maryland prison agency spokesman Gerard Shields tells The Herald-Mail that the officer has been suspended without pay. Court records say he’s been a correctional officer for 16 years.
The girl told police he raped her in a bedroom of his Williamsport home Saturday while she was there visiting him and a 17-year-old girl who also frequented the home.
