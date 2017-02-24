Orioles Add March 5 Game To Spring Training Broadcast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles and 105.7 The Fan, the flagship station of the Orioles Radio Network, have announced a change in the Spring Training radio broadcast schedule.
The Orioles game on Sunday, March 5, against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. has been added and will be broadcast on 105.7 The Fan and stations across the Orioles Radio Network.
Additionally, the Saturday, March 4 game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. ET will now be broadcast on CBS RADIO’s 1300 AM (WJZ-AM).
The schedule of Spring Training games to be carried live on the Orioles Radio Network is below (all times ET).
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sunday, February 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1 vs. Boston Red Sox 1:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 2 vs. Minnesota Twins 1:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:05 p.m.^
Sunday, March 5 vs. Philadelphia Phillies 1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7 vs. Dominican Republic (WBC)1:05 p.m.
Monday, March 13 vs. Philadelphia Phillies 1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15 at Pittsburgh Pirates 1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22 vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 vs. Minnesota Twins 6:05 p.m.*
Sunday, March 26 at Toronto Blue Jays 1:07 p.m.*
Monday, March 27 vs. Boston Red Sox 1:05 p.m.*
^ – Game to be broadcast on 1300 AM
* – Includes 30-minute pre- and post-game shows