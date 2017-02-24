Orioles Add March 5 Game To Spring Training Broadcast

February 24, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: 1057 The Fan, Baltimore Orioles, Broadcasting Schedule, mlb

 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles and 105.7 The Fan, the flagship station of the Orioles Radio Network, have announced a change in the Spring Training radio broadcast schedule.

The Orioles game on Sunday, March 5, against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 p.m. has been added and will be broadcast on 105.7 The Fan and stations across the Orioles Radio Network.

Additionally, the Saturday, March 4 game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. ET will now be broadcast on CBS RADIO’s 1300 AM (WJZ-AM).

The schedule of Spring Training games to be carried live on the Orioles Radio Network is below (all times ET).

 

DATE                               OPPONENT                      TIME

Sunday, February 26              vs. Pittsburgh Pirates             1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1              vs. Boston Red Sox                 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 2                  vs. Minnesota Twins                1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 4                  at Tampa Bay Rays                 1:05 p.m.^

Sunday, March 5                     vs. Philadelphia Phillies         1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7                    vs. Dominican Republic (WBC)1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 13                  vs. Philadelphia Phillies         1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15            at Pittsburgh Pirates               1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21                 vs. Toronto Blue Jays              1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22            vs. Tampa Bay Rays                6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 25                vs. Minnesota Twins                6:05 p.m.*

Sunday, March 26                   at Toronto Blue Jays               1:07 p.m.*

Monday, March 27                  vs. Boston Red Sox                 1:05 p.m.*

 

^ – Game to be broadcast on 1300 AM

* – Includes 30-minute pre- and post-game shows

 

