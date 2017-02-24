Orioles Open Grapefruit League Season Against Tigers

February 24, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Orioles, Spring Training

Baltimore (WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles are gearing up for their first exhibition game of the season.

The birds will travel to Lakeland Florida to take on the Detroit Tigers in the newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, Orioles starter Tyler Wilson will take the mound for the Spring opener. He will be opposite American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer who is making the start for the Tigers.

Manager Buck Showalter told The Sun none of the front-line players will make the trip to Lakeland, but plenty of starters will play Saturday when they play the Pirates in Bradenton. The Orioles have several players leaving camp early for the World Baseball Classic. So Manager Buck Showalter is expected to have Adam Jones, Jonathan Schoop, Manny Machado and Welington Castillo play as much as possible before leaving camp.

The Orioles play today a 1 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia