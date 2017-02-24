Orioles Open Grapefruit League Season Against Tigers

Baltimore (WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles are gearing up for their first exhibition game of the season.
The birds will travel to Lakeland Florida to take on the Detroit Tigers in the newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, Orioles starter Tyler Wilson will take the mound for the Spring opener. He will be opposite American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer who is making the start for the Tigers.
Manager Buck Showalter told The Sun none of the front-line players will make the trip to Lakeland, but plenty of starters will play Saturday when they play the Pirates in Bradenton. The Orioles have several players leaving camp early for the World Baseball Classic. So Manager Buck Showalter is expected to have Adam Jones, Jonathan Schoop, Manny Machado and Welington Castillo play as much as possible before leaving camp.
The Orioles play today a 1 p.m.
