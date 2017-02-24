Police Seize Numerous Guns & Cash from Baltimore Home

February 24, 2017 3:38 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police seized three guns, $11,000 and suspected marijuana stemming from a narcotics investigation.

After a drug investigation, police raided a home in the 1600 block of North Ellamont Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Detectives seized a loaded .32 caliber revolver, a loaded .38 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, $11,000 and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Detectives arrested 38 year-old Sean Sewell, 38 year-old Tameka Lee, and 18 year-old Tykierra Cottrell.

All the suspects are currently at Central Booking and have been charged with numerous handgun and narcotic violations.

