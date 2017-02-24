Ravens Earn Compensatory Third-Round Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are one of 11 teams that were given an extra third-round pick.

The team earns the pick after the Ravens lost guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency last year to the Oakland Raiders.

Baltimore’s extra pick will be the 35th selection in the third round and 99th overall, which is tied for the highest compensatory pick in Ravens history.

Only two other teams got better compensatory picks: the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

According to the NFL Management Council, a team losing more or “better” free agents than it acquired in the previous year is eligible to receive picks.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome has been awarded the most compensatory picks (48) in the NFL since 1994. Baltimore got three picks last year (the max is four).

For the first time this year, compensatory picks will be tradeable, so Baltimore could either choose to get an extra rookie or move up from earlier picks.